Police: NH heroin dealer facing additional charges following 2nd arrest

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, arrested a Milford woman for allegedly selling heroin on Monday, officials said.

Narcotics investigators issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Jessica Hughes after they learned that she was selling heroin earlier this month, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Police say the arrest marks Hughes’ second offense of one count of sale of a controlled drug.

Hughes has since been released on personal recognizance.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

