Police: NH man abused service dog, threatened owner with knife

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of abusing a service dog and pulling a knife on its owner is expected to face a judge Wednesday, police say.

Christopher Paquette, 27, of Concord, is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on charges including cruelty to animals, criminal threatening, and violating the controlled drug act, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Concord Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening another person with a knife on Storrs Street about 3:15 p.m. met a victim who said he was waiting for a taxi with his service dog when Paquette, who he didn’t know, suddenly became “agitated, aggressive and vulgar” toward them, according to police.

After trying to take the victim’s taxi, police say Paquette struck the victim’s service dog with his backpack before pulling out a knife and threatening them with it.

Paquette, who fled the scene on foot, was located a short distance later and was found to be in possession of a knife and methamphetamine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Concord police Lt. Sean Ford at 603-225-8600.

