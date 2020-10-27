SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accidentally shot his acquaintance while unloading his gun in Somersworth on Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at 14 First Street found a 53-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper chest area, according to Somersworth police.

He was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that an acquaintance of the victim, identified as Raymond Picard, 47, of Somersworth, was unloading a .22 caliber pistol when the firearm discharged and a round struck the victim, police said, adding that this was not done intentionally.

Picard was arrested and is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Strafford Superior Court on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somersworth Police Department at 603-692-2111 or the Crime Line at 603-692-3131.

