Police: NH man accused of domestic stabbing arrested for OUI after hit-and-run, car chase

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was impaired when he led police on a car chase after a hit-and-run crash in Nashua on Friday night is facing first-degree assault charges after police determined he stabbed another man earlier in the night, officials said.

Members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Francis Wool, 26, of Nashua, about 10:12 p.m. after a brief car chase following an earlier hit-and-run accident involving a vehicle with a child passenger, according to Nashua police.

He was arrested on two counts of operating a motor vehicle after being certified as a habitual offender, two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, two counts of conduct after an accident, disobeying a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child, and unauthorized use of propelled vehicle, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

About an hour before his arrest, officers responding to a domestic disturbance involving a knife learned that Wool had stabbed another man before fleeing the scene. The victim, who was known to him, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

As a result of that investigation, Wool was additionally charged with four counts of first-degree assault – domestic violence, two counts of domestic violence – simple assault, and criminal mischief.

He was ordered held pending his arraignment Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

