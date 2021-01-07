WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an unlawful entry charge after he allegedly stormed into the United States Capitol building Wednesday as Congress worked toward confirming Joe Biden’s presidential election win.

Thomas Gallagher, of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, is among 14 people arrested so far in connection with the violent riots, according to Capitol police.

Authorities are continuing to work toward identify others who may be subject to criminal charges.

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund said rioters violently attacked law enforcement officers with a determination of entering the Capitol building, where they caused great damage.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” Sund said in a statement. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment – specifically for First Amendment activities – has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake – these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police.”

