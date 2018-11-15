Police: NH man armed with rifle has died following officer-involved shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man seen carrying a sawed-off .22 caliber rifle in Auburn Wednesday afternoon has died following an officer-involved shooting, police said.

Joseph Loughery, 59, of Dublin, N.H., was pronounced dead at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, according to police.

Dublin police received a welfare check request from a relative of Loughery around 11 a.m. after originally reporting him missing.

Auburn police were notified to be on the lookout for Loughery’s pickup truck once the relative used a cell phone application to ping the vehicle’s location in that town.

Officers found Loughery, who was armed with a rifle, sitting in a pickup truck in the parking area of a Shell gas station at 380 Southbridge St. around 1:15 p.m., police said.

The officers shot at Loughery after he failed to listen to commands to drop his weapon and was seen moving his arms, police added.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

