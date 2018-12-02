Police: NH man arrested after assaulting police naked

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Merrimack New Hampshire man is under arrest after he allegedly attacked police officers naked Friday night.

Officers responding to the Residences at D.W. Highway around 10:20 p.m. found 52-year-old Richard Chase knocking on his neighbor’s door, completely naked, according to a release issued by the Merrimack Police Department.

When police tried to intervene, Chase allegedly became violent and attempted to punch one of the officers.

He continued to be aggressive towards police who ultimately used a taser on Chase before taking him into custody, police say.

Chase is facing charges of resisting arrest, indecent exposure and assault.

Officers learned Chase is currently on parole for a previous weapons charge. He has been placed on a 72-hour hold in Valley Street Jail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 13.

