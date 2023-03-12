HILL, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who police say did a “burnout” in front of a trooper before a wild chase that ended in a crash in Hill, New Hampshire is facing a raft of criminal charges.

A trooper monitoring traffic on Route 3A in Hill spotted a vehicle go by at 82 mph in a 50 mph zone. When she tried to stop the 1985 Chevy K10 pickup truck, the driver, later identified as John Carter, 36, of Hill, allegedly “stopped in the roadway in front of the trooper, did a ‘burnout’ across the width of the roadway and the accelerated away…”, according to New Hampshire state police.

After a chase through multiple roads through Hill, the chase ended when Carter crashed into a snowbank on Old Town Road and jumped out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

He was arrested on charges of operating after certification as a habitual offender, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled drug, dealing prescription drugs, resisting arrest, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, disobeying a police officer, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

