Police: NH man arrested after pointing gun at other vehicle during road rage incident

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man was arrested on Friday after police say he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident in in New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a road rage incident just after 2:10 p.m. in Canterbury were told that a black Volvo was operating aggressively on I-95 and wouldn’t let another car pass, according to state police.

When the vehicle eventually passed, police say the driver of the Volvo allegedly brandished a firearm.

Troopers were able to intercept the suspect, later identified as Jeffrey Hallock Saucier of Dorchester, on I-93 in Concord, according to police.

A firearm was found on the operator and he was placed under arrest, police said.

He was released on bail but is facing felony charges for reckless conduct, according to police.

His arraignment is scheduled for February 13 in Merrimack Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)