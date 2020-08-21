Police: NH man arrested after search of hotel room yields stash of drugs, thousands in cash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A wanted New Hampshire drug suspect was arrested after a search of his hotel room yielded a large stash of drugs and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

Christopher Larabee, 36, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers conducting surveillance outside the LaQuinta Inn & Suites on Front Street in Manchester apprehended Larabee as he left his hotel room, officials said.

A search of Larabee’s room reportedly yielded crack cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and $12,000 in cash.

No additional details were made available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

