Police: NH man arrested after threatening father with gun

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing firearm charges after threatening his father with a gun in Windham, New Hampshire on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance on Mary Street were told Emilio Murgo, 26, of Windham, had access to a gun and had made threats to hurt his father, police said. He had parked his car in the driveway, but his location was not known.

Officers ordered a shelter in place and found Murgo in his car, police said. He surrendered to police and officers allegedly found a handgun in the car.

He was charged with criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and simple assault.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)