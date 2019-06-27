Police: NH man arrested for leaving dog in 106-degree vehicle

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an animal cruelty charge after police say he left a dog unattended in a 106-degree car at the Merrimack Premium Outlets on Wednesday.

Wesley Golomb, 67, of Deerfield, was arrested after officers responding to a report of a dog left in a vehicle around 11:43 a.m. found a lab-mix panting in the rear passenger area with the windows cracked, according to Merrimack police.

An infrared temperature reading allegedly registered more than 106 degrees and police say there was no sign of water in the vehicle.

When Golomb returned, he allegedly told police he had only been away for a short period, though 40 minutes had passed since the initial complaint and he hadn’t returned to check on the dog.

Golomb was released on personal recognizance pending his July 23 arraignment in Merrimack Circuit Court.

In a statement, police wrote, “The Merrimack Police Department would again encourage any and all pet owners to reconsider bringing their pets out and about for shopping excursions or errands on warm and sunny days. The interior of a vehicle can heat quite rapidly in a short amount of time which can lead to serious injury or death. When in doubt, leave your pets home. It’s the safe and smart choice to make.”

