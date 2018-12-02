Police: NH man arrested for lighting own car on fire

DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing arson charges after police say he lit his own car on fire Saturday night.

Troopers responding to reports of a vehicle fire on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover just before midnight, found a 2017 Subaru fully engulfed in flames, according to police.

An initial investigation indicated that the owner of the vehicle, 30-year-old David Virgue, had intentionally started the blaze.

Virgue allegedly fled the scene shortly after igniting his car.

He was found a short time later in Hilton Park and was taken into custody without incident, police say.

Emergency crews were forced to temporarily close the southbound side of the turnpike as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Virgue is charged with felony arson and reckless conduct.

He is set to face a judge on Dec. 3.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Tr. Petros Lazos, NH State Police-Troop A at 603) 223-8490, or via email at petros.lazos@dos.nh.gov.

