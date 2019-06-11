Police: NH man arrested for OUI after nearly hitting ambulance, leading officers on chase

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge in Manchester, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning after nearly hitting an ambulance and leading police on a brief car chase, police said.

An officer patrolling the area of South Willow and South Beech streets about 1 a.m. noticed the driver of dark sedan with no headlights speed through the intersection and nearly hit an ambulance, forcing the driver to slam on the brakes and swerve to avoid hitting him, according to Manchester police.

The driver, later identified as Sam Theodosopoulos, 29, of Manchester, allegedly refused to stop for police, continued north on South Willow Street at 50 mph, and blew through another red light before eventually pulling over on Pine Street.

He was arrested on charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor, disobeying a police officer, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

He is expected to be arraigned June 28 in the 9th Circuit Manchester District Court.

