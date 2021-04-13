HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man accused of possessing and distributing child sex abuse images turned himself over to police Tuesday.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for Richard E. Charity, 50, of Hollis, following a search of several electronic devices as part of a months-long investigation, according to Hollis police.

He was booked Tuesday and released on cash bail pending his arraignment at a later date in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges of possession of child sexual abuse images and distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Anyone with information regarding the possession, distribution, or manufacture of child sexual abuse images is urged to contact Det. Kurt Thompson at 603-465-7637, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

