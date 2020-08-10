NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested for repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile known to him, police said.

Dylan Stratton, 24, of Loudon, was taken into custody on a warrant for aggravated felonious sexual assault — pattern, special felony on Sunday around 2:15 p.m., according to Nashua police.

Patrol officers from the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau received a report on July 27 of a pattern of sexual assaults involving a juvenile known to Stratton.

A further investigation revealed that Stratton had allegedly sexually assaulted the juvenile over an extended period of time.

He is being held on preventative detention at the Hillsborough County Department of Corrections pending his Monday arraignment.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Nashua police’s Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

