MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man has been arrested in connection with the attempted sexual assault of a developmentally disabled woman, police announced Thursday.

John Young, 56, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North on a felony charge of attempted aggravated sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say detectives launched an investigation into Young on March 30 after the department received a law enforcement referral from the Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services about an attempted sexual assault.

Young was taken into custody Wednesday. He is being held on $10,000 bail pending arraignment.

An investigation remains ongoing.

