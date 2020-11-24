Police: NH man arrested on child sex assault charge admitted to incidents with 15 other unidentified kids

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was arrested Monday in connection with the sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 admitted to incidents involving more than a dozen other unidentified kids, officials said.

Raymond Nolan, 28, of Manchester, was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Nolan had been wanted in an alleged sexual assault that dates back to Oct. 31, 2019, police said.

During the investigation, Nolan allegedly told detectives that he was involved in other incidents involving up to 15 other children.

Nolan is being held on preventative detention as he awaits a trial date.

Anyone with information about Nolan is urged to contact Manchester police detective Scott Riley at 603-792-5748.

