MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after asking a juvenile for explicit images and offering the child money for sexual services, police said.

The Merrimack Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with the N.H. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, launched an investigation into prostitution involving a person under the age of 18 in May and learned that 34-year-old Jayson Juttner, of Manchester, had asked a juvenile to produce sexually explicit images, according to Merrimack police.

The juvenile allegedly sent the sexual images to Juttner through a social media application on their cellphone.

Juttner also offered to give the juvenile money for sexual services, police said.

He was arrested on a warrant and charged with manufacturing child sexual abuse images, possession of child sexual abuse images, endangering the welfare of a child or incompetent, and prostitution.

Juttner posted bail and was released from the Valley Street Jail pending his arraignment on Dec. 12 in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South.

