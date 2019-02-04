MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire man assaulted a police officer while interfering with a car crash investigation on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Brandon Lesage, of Manchester, walked over to the two-car crash scene at the intersection of Beech and Somerville streets in Manchester just after 4 p.m. and pushed one of the drivers involved, according to police.

Officers Chad Clark and Meghan Grant attempted to stop Lesage from fighting the 18-year-old driver but he allegedly refused to comply.

Lesage, who was not involved in the initial crash, pushed Grant to the ground as the two officers attempted to place him in handcuffs, police said.

He was ultimately taken to the ground where he allegedly continued to struggle before being taken into custody.

Police say it is unknown what caused the altercation with the 18-year-old driver.

Lesage was charged with two counts simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/detention and issued a summons for possession of marijuana after allegedly being found with 2.5 ounces of pot during a search.

He is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court-Manchester on March 8.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)