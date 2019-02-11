NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man brandishing a cutting tool threatened two people as they walked to their car in a parking lot Saturday night, police said.

An officer on patrol reportedly witnessed 47-year-old John Wilcox with the cutting tool in the Pearson Avenue parking lot in Nashua around 9:40 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Wilcox did not know the pair and the incident was random.

Wilcox was taken into custody and charged with criminal threatening.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on Monday.

