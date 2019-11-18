Police: NH man broke woman’s facial bones, repeatedly strangled her

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man repeatedly strangled a woman known to him, as well as broke her facial bones, last Friday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of domestic assault at a residence in Nashua around 7 p.m. met with the victim, who said she had been hit in the face by 33-year-old Pavel Novikov, of Nashua, according to authorities.

A further investigation revealed that Novikov allegedly strangled the victim three times and left her with broken facial bones.

Novikov is set to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on charges including four counts of second degree assault — domestic violence, six counts of domestic violence — simple assault, domestic violence — false imprisonment, and domestic violence — obstructing the reporting of a crime.

