Police: NH man busted with heroin, fentanyl, crystal meth, cocaine, LSD

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Bristol, New Hampshire, man is facing charges after police say they found a slew of drugs in his car following a traffic stop in Salem.

On April 13, officers conducting a motor vehicle stop on a 2007 Subaru Impreza spotted a handgun sticking out from underneath the driver’s side seat. When asked about the weapon, both occupants in the car denied knowing it was there, according to police.

Officers had the vehicle towed, obtained a search warrant and found heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine, and LSD inside, police said. Police applied for an arrest warrant after finding the drugs.

Trevor Redman, 23, was arrested on Sunday. He was ordered held on $2,500 bail.

Redman was slated to be arraigned Monday in Rockingham Superior Court.

No additional details were available.

