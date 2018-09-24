Police: NH man caught breaking into Manchester pizza shop

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old New Hampshire man will face a judge Monday after police say he was caught red-handed while breaking into a Manchester pizza shop early Saturday morning.

Officer Jacob Tyler and his canine partner decided to investigate about 2:10 a.m. after he noticed the front door of Salona Pizza on Maple Street was broken, according to Manchester police. Inside, they found James Fowler Jr., 35, hovering over the cash register with a crowbar, police said.

Tyler’s canine partner, Doug, gave chase when Fowler tried to escape and assisted with taking him into custody.

Fowler, who allegedly caused more than $2,000 in damage to the Keno machine, cash register, and door, is expected to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on charges of burglary and resisting arrest.

