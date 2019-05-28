Police: NH man caught dumping beer cans out car window tried to drive away from officers

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he tried to drive away when officers caught him dumping beer cans out of his car window in Merrimack earlier this month.

Officers on patrol in the area of the Harris Pond Business Complex around 1 a.m. on May 15 found a vehicle in the parking lot that had a significant amount of garbage outside the driver side door, according to the Merrimack Police Department. Some of the trash consisted of empty beer cans.

The driver, Paul David Leonard, suddenly began to back up his vehicle as an officer approached. While speaking with Leonard, the officer is said to have observed signs of impairment from the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

Leonard was arrested on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, operating under the influence of liquor per se, possession of alcohol by a minor, and transportation of alcohol.

He is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack’s 9th Circuit Court on June 4.

