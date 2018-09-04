MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man allegedly caught injecting drugs at a Manchester skate park early Saturday morning is set to face a judge Tuesday.

An officer observed 36-year-old Liam Brock of Goffstown holding a needle with one hand as he injected a substance believed to be heroin or fentanyl into his arm, according to Manchester police.

Brock threw the hypodermic needle into the nearby bushes before walking away from the approaching officer, police added.

He reportedly had injection marks on his arm, including fresh, dripping blood.

The officer found the needle with no liquid inside in the bushes, as well as a suboxone pill on top of Brock’s backpack, police said.

Brock, who also reportedly had an outstanding warrant out of Bedford, was placed into custody.

