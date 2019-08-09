BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man caught injecting himself with a suspected narcotic was found with multiple weapons and drug paraphernalia in Bolton on Wednesday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of suspicious activity in the area of 476 Main St. around 10 a.m. found a man using drugs in a parked car, according to Bolton police.

A search of his vehicle reportedly led to the seizure of metal knuckles, 9mm ammunition, a handgun magazine, chemical spray, fireworks, a lock picking set, several knives, masks, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested on several charges, including drug, weapon and burglarious instrument offenses.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)