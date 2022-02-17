HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught making drugs in his house while his children were home.

Keith Herlihy, 39, of Hudson, was arrested Tuesday on charges including manufacturing a controlled drug and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Hudson Police Department.

Officers responding to a report stating that Herlihy was in the process of making drugs in his home on Jan. 25 seized suspected drug-related materials and equipment following a search, police said.

An investigation also revealed that Herlihy’s children were home at the time of the incident.

Herlihy has since been released on personal recognizance.

He is due in court at a later date.

