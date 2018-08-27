Police: NH man caught taking pictures of girl in Walmart dressing room

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a criminal charge after police say he was caught taking pictures of a young girl as she was getting changed in a Walmart dressing room.

Officers responding to a report of a man taking photos of a girl he didn’t know as she was getting changed at the Walmart on Loudon Road in Concord on Aug. 20 worked with store security to identify the suspect as Timothy Shaver, 33, of Pembroke, according to a press release issued Monday.

Shaver was arrested Friday on a charge of violation of privacy and released on public recognizance.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 1 in Concord District Court.

Concord police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Shaver to call Lt. Sean Ford at 603-230-3728 or the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100.

