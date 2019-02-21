Police: NH man caught with fentanyl in car with 9-year-old passenger

NORTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after state police say he was caught with suspected fentanyl while traveling in a car with a 9-year-old passenger.

Troopers conducting a traffic stop on I-95 in North Hampshire, NH arrested Albert J. Reynolds, 40, of Somersworth, after suspected heroin/fentanyl was found inside the vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police. The other three occupants of the car, including a 9-year-old girl, were released, though additional charges may be pending.

Reynolds is expected to be arraigned on charges of possessing a controlled drug and endangering the welfare of a child.

State police say they will work with the Division for Children, Youth and Families to ensure the girl is not a victim of abuse or neglect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Trooper Gacek at 603-679-3333.

