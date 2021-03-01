Police: NH man charged after shooting woman during domestic dispute

TUFTONBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after allegedly shooting a woman in his home Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of a disturbance on Dame Road in Tuftonboro, New Hampshire just before midnight were told a man shot a gun and struck a woman, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Bobby Tremblay, 40, of Tuftonboro, was charged with assault with a firearm, second-degree assault, simple assault, reckless conduct, obstructing the report of a crime, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon.

He was arraigned March 1 in Carroll County Superior Court and was ordered held on preventative detention.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)