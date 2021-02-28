Police: NH man charged with alleged distribution, possession of child sex abuse images

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have arrested a man who they say was wanted for being in possession of child sexual abuse images and for distributing them.

Officers executing an arrest warrant for Gregory Payeur, 40, of Nashua, took him into custody on Friday for five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images and five counts of special felony and possession of child sexual abuse images, Class B Felony, according to a statement from Nashua police on Sunday.

The department received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children earlier in the month regarding the exploitation of children on a social media chat application, police said. After further investigation, Payeur was identified as a suspect.

A search of Payeur’s home turned up an electronic device which contained child sexual abuse images, according to police.

Payeur was ordered held on preventative detention and will be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court South on Monday, officials said.

