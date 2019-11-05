Police: NH man charged with drunk driving after going 115 mph in front of trooper

A New Hampshire man is facing drunk driving charges after allegedly speeding past a state trooper at more than 100 mph Friday, police said.

A trooper on patrol on I-93 in Holderness shortly before midnight on Friday used radar to clock a car going by at 101 mph, police said. When the trooper pulled out behind the car, it sped up to 115 mph and tried to pass between two cars before being pulled over, according to police.

Daniel Diaz, 26, of Grafton, was arrested on a charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.

He was released on bail and will appear in 2nd Circuit Court in Plymouth on Nov. 12.

