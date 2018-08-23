Police: NH man charged with DUI after showing up drunk to turn himself in

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was slapped with additional charges Wednesday after police say he showed up drunk to turn himself in on an outstanding warrant.

Paul Desrochers, 47, of Wolfeboro, showed up at the town’s police station to turn himself on a warrant that had not yet been signed and was not yet in effect, according to a Wolfeboro Police Department press release issued Thursday morning.

When an officer detected alcohol on Desrocher’s breath while speaking with him, police say they checked the inside of his car and found an open container of alcohol behind the passenger’s seat, leading to his arrest on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Desrocher was processed at Carroll County Jail and is slated to be arraigned in the Third Circuit Court in Ossipee on Sept. 12.

