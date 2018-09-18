Police: NH man charged with kidnapping missing teen

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested on kidnapping and drug charges in Methuen last Wednesday.

Charles W. Anderson, 45, allegedly held a 16-year-old boy against his will and forced the teenager to ingest cocaine, according to police.

Officers conducted a traffic stop about 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 in Methuen after they witnessed what appeared to be a narcotics transaction. Police then arrested Anderson and the boy after finding cocaine in their possession.

Police say the teenager had been reported missing from Manchester. He was allegedly forced into Anderson’s vehicle, where the man threatened to kill the boy if he attempted to flee.

The boy’s parents were notified by police.

Anderson is charged with possession of a Class B substance, distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and kidnapping.

Anderson was held pending arraignment in Lawrence District Court.

