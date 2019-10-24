Police: NH man clocked at 108 mph on I-93 arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing drugged driving and drug possession charges after state police say they found cocaine in his vehicle after he was clocked at 108 mph on Interstate 93 in Hooksett early Thursday morning.

Thomas Young, 39, of Epsom, was arrested by a trooper who stopped him for speeding around 2:20 a.m. and later found suspected cocaine in his possession, according to New Hampshire state police.

He is expected to be arraigned in Merrimack Superior Court on charges of aggravated driving while under the influence and possession of a controlled drug.

