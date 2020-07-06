NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man who has three previous driving while intoxicated convictions was arrested on Saturday for impaired driving in Nashua, New Hampshire, police said.

Officers responding to a reported disorderly vehicle in the area of Kinsley and Markar streets around 7:20 p.m. located the vehicle and arrested the driver, 33-year-old Eugene Robinson, of Concord, for driving while intoxicated, according to Nashua police.

A review of Robinson’s criminal history reportedly revealed that he had three previous convictions of driving while intoxicated. As a result of his prior convictions, detectives upgraded his charge to a Class B felony.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Aug. 13.

