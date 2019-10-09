Police: NH man crashed into 6 vehicles before flipping SUV

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges after police say he barreled into six cars before flipping his SUV in Manchester on Tuesday.

Kevin Poole, 40, of Raymond, was arraigned Wednesday on charges including five counts of conduct after an accident, four counts of criminal mischief, and giving a false report to law enforcement officers, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Auburn and Pine streets around 5:20 p.m. discovered six dinged-up vehicles, along with a trail of debris in the roadway, police said.

Poole was said to be traveling north on Pine Street when he allegedly blew a red light, turned left, and struck four vehicles before rolling over into two other cars.

Officers found Poole’s SUV on its side leaning against the sixth vehicle.

There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

