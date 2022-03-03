NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man who was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence defecated and urinated in his holding cell, police said.

Peter MacQueen, 23, of Litchfield, is being held on charges including assault by prisoner, aggravated assault, driving after revocation, and driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, according to the Nashua Police Department.

An officer on patrol in the area of Canal Street near Main Street reportedly spotted a black Honda Civic traveling at an excessive rate of speed while disregarding a traffic control device shortly before 1 a.m.

The officer stopped the Civic and took MacQueen into custody for allegedly driving or operating under the influence of drugs or liquor.

During his detention, police say MacQueen urinated and defecated on the floor of his holding cell and threw his feces outside of his cell onto the floor.

MacQueen refused bail and is currently held at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections.

It’s not yet clear when MacQueen will be called to court.

