MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing a slew of charges in two communities after driving a stolen truck through a garage bay door before hitting a sign and a telephone pole on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a report from a Hanover Hill Garage employee learned that 54-year-old Maurice Bellmore, of Manchester, stole one of their trucks, according to Manchester police.

The truck was reportedly seen driving the wrong way on Tarrytown Road at a high rate of speed before it struck a sign and a telephone pole while turning into the parking lot of 1158 Hooksett Rd. in Hooksett.

Bellmore was soon stopped by Hooksett police, who say he was unable to perform field sobriety testing due to his alleged visible impairment.

Hooksett police charged Belmore with driving while intoxicated, operating while certified as a habitual as a habitual offender, driving after suspension, operating without a valid license, receiving stolen property, conduct after an accident, and open container.

He is scheduled to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court on Oct. 24 to face those charges.

Bellmore was then released into the custody of Manchester police, who charged him with theft by unauthorized taking, burglary and conduct after an accident.

He was also allegedly found to be in violation of bail conditions from a previous charge out of Manchester.

Bellmore is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court on those charges.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)