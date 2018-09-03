Police: NH man faces DWI charge after leading officers on 2 chases

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man faces several charges after police say he fled from two traffic stops and was driving erratically Monday, according to New Hampshire state police.

Andrew Goodchild, 48, of Exeter, has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated (subsequent offense), disobeying a police officer, speeding, resisting arrest, and assault on a police K-9 after leading officers on chases through North Hampton.

About 2:20 pm, police attempted to stop a 2009 Honda Civic LX, driven by Goodchild, on Interstate 95 northbound.

As police were driving north on Interstate 95, Goodchild passed the officer at a high rate of speed in the adjacent lane, police say.

When police attempted to pull Goodchild over, he drove away.

The pursuit continued into Portsmouth at speeds ranging from 35-50 miles per hour, according to police, who at that time determined Goodchild was possibly impaired.

As the suspect vehicle reached the intersection of Route 33 and Peverly Hill Road, the driver stopped the vehicle and troopers attempted to take him into custody using a high-risk stop technique.

The suspect ignored verbal commands and refused to exit the vehicle.

Moments later, as negotiations failed, police say the driver fled the traffic stop toward Middle Road and then Lafayette Road in Portsmouth.

At this time, according to police, the suspect had reduced his speed and the low-speed pursuit continued onto Hanover Street.

The driver then turned up Fleet Street and came to a stop at the intersection of Fleet and Congress streets.

Troopers once again conducted a high risk traffic stop, and again, the suspect ignored verbal commands to exit the vehicle.

The suspect again fled the traffic stop, turning right onto Congress Street. After traveling approximately 100 feet on Congress Street, the driver stopped in the middle of the roadway and attempted to back his vehicle into a parking space.

Police say a third high-risk traffic stop was executed, and due to the suspect’s deliberate non-compliance, and police’s concern for the safety of the public, the officer’s K-9 was deployed into the vehicle, and the suspect was apprehended.

