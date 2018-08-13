Police: NH man faces felony robbery charges after robbing woman at ATM

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man faces felony robbery charges after police say he robbed a 55-year-old woman Sunday at a drive-up ATM.

Joseph Kelley, 50, was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a Portsmouth hotel in the area of Manor Drive about 7:08 a.m. Monday, according to a press release issued Monday by the Portsmouth Police Department.

Officers responded Sunday about 3:34 p.m. Sunday for reports of a woman who had just been robbed while at the drive-up ATM of TD Bank on 1500 Lafayette Road. The female victim, police say, had just made a withdrawal at the ATM machine when Kelley approached her vehicle, reached inside the window, and used physical force to take possession of an undisclosed amount of money.

Police say the victim, whose name was not released, and an independent witness were able to provide a description of the suspect and suspect vehicle, which officers later located in the hotel parking lot.

Kelley is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 14.

