Police: NH man facing assault charges after vicious attack on family members

A New Hampshire man is facing assault charges after police say he attacked two of his family members in Hollis on Wednesday, leaving one of them with broken ribs and a broken vertebrae.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a home on Apple Lane found an injured man and woman who said they had just been assaulted by 34-year-old Todd McNulty, of Hollis, according to Hollis, New Hampshire police.

After an extensive search, McNulty was located and arrested without incident on the property of a nearby home on Rocky Pond Road.

Both victims were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua.

The female victim was later transferred to the Lahey Clinic in Massachusetts to be treated for broken ribs and a broken vertebrae, along with other minor injuries.

McNulty was ordered held without bail at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections pending his arraignment on charges of simple assault and two counts of second-degree assault.

