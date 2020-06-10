CONWAY, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man with an extensive criminal history is facing an attempted murder charge after he tried to hold his girlfriend’s head underwater during a fight on the Saco River in Conway last Saturday, police said.

Officers responding to the altercation at Saco Canoe Rental on Eastside Road around 5 p.m. met with Jason Farrell, 40, of Salem, who was sitting in his vehicle in the company’s parking lot, according to Conway police.

After speaking with witnesses about the incident, Farrell was taken into custody for attempted murder and second-degree assault, police added. He had previously been convicted of second-degree murder in 2001.

The victim, who is also from Salem, was located further down the river and taken to Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. Police say she did not sustain any serious physical injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Conway Police Department Investigative Services Division at 603-356-5715.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)