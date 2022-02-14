MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after authorities say two young children were found in a bedroom near dozens of uncapped needles.

Raymond Punturieri, 33, of Manchester, was arrested last week on charges including two counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, criminal threatening, and resisting arrest, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a child in need of medical attention at a home on West Street in Manchester on Feb. 10 found Punturieri sitting on a bed with the children in a room that was littered with more than 100 needles, many of which were uncapped, police said.

“The needles were scattered on the night stand and floor, and a few were even on the bed where the children were laying,” the department wrote in a news release.

The children were removed from the apartment and taken to a local hospital.

Investigators also learned that Punturieri had been involved in an alleged domestic incident involving a woman earlier in the night.

Punturieri is being held without bail.

An investigation remains ongoing.

