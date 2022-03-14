NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was arrested Sunday on charges in connection with a violent assault that left another man with serious injuries, authorities said.

Shaun Michaud, 28, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough County Superior on charges including second-degree assault, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance in the area of West Hollis and Vine streets in Nashua on the evening of Oct. 10, 2021, found a 60-year-old man lying motionless in the street with serious facial injuries, police said.

The victim was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment.

Following an investigation, police say detectives identified Michaud as the person responsible for the attack.

Michaud is being held on $2,500 bail pending his arraignment.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

