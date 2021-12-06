NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges in connection with a hammer attack that left another man seriously injured, authorities announced Monday.

Dakota Gladstone, 23, of Nashua, was arrested Sunday on charges including three counts of first-degree assault and convicted felons, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at an apartment complex on Sept. 23 around 11 p.m. found a man suffering from severe head trauma, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a subsequent investigation revealed that Gladstone, a convicted felon, had caused the injuries with a hammer.

Gladstone has since been released on $1,000 bail. He will be called to court at a later date.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact Nashua police at 603-589-1665.

An investigation remains ongoing.

