PELHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted out of Massachusetts on child rape charges was arrested Monday in the parking lot of a grocery store in New Hampshire, authorities said.

Gjon Gjegji, 53, of Pelham, New Hampshire, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Salem District Court on a fugitive from justice charge, according to the Pelham Police Department.

Police say Gjegji was wanted on charges including six counts of rape of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a person over 14.

Officers working in conjunction with the United States Marshalls Service nabbed Gjegji in the Hannaford parking lot at 150 Bridge Street in Pelham.

Gjegji is being held at the Valley Street Jail in Manchester pending his arraignment.

