Police: NH man facing child sexual assault charges, released on bail

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Hudson, New Hampshire man is facing sexual assault and child endangerment charges after engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with a child, Nashua police said.

Nashua officers investigating sexual exploitation of children on the internet identified Scott Graham, 39, as a suspect and charged him prohibited use of a computer and attempted sexual assault on Oct. 8, police said. Graham posted $10,000 cash bail and was set for arraignment on Thursday, according to police.

After further investigation, officers found a possible juvenile victim of inappropriate sexual conduct and Graham was arrested Thursday and charged with nine counts of felonious sexual assault, four counts of endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of indecent exposure, police said.

Graham was arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court Friday and released on bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)