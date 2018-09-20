Police: NH man facing drug charge after traffic stop uncovers crack cocaine

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Concord, New Hampshire man is facing drug charges after police say they found crack cocaine during a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

An officer who stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Canal and Granite streets in Manchester, New Hampshire about 4:50 p.m. arrested the passenger, George Beaton, 50, after a small bag of crack cocaine was found under the passenger-side floorboard, Manchester police said.

Beaton is scheduled to be arraigned on a charge of possessing a controlled drug in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Sept. 20.

